Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 38,439 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

