Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 7,007 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.29% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $90.00.

