Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $94.05.

