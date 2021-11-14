Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $149.19 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.42 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20.

