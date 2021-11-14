Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 36,439 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

