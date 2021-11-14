Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 10,508 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $301.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $194.88 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

