Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $105.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

