Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,031 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWB. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $80.72 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

