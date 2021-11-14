Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

