Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,021,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 523.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50.

