Flux Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.39 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Flux has a total market cap of $533.40 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00003699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.00306107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00146418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,166,355 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

