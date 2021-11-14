FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0909 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,491.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.