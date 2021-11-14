Font (FONT) Price Reaches $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $982.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Font has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Font coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

