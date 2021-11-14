Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

NYSE FOR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forestar Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.