Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.