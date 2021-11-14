Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.41 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
