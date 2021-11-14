Fractal (FCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Fractal has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $515,340.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

