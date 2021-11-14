Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $950.52 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $950.52 million and approximately $42.09 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00095764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,111.96 or 1.00110803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,499.40 or 0.07025817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 946,324,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

