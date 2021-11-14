Frax Share Price Hits $20.08 (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Frax Share has a market cap of $325.54 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $20.08 or 0.00031287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

