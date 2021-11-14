Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 331,830 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

