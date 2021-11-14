Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Freshpet worth $29,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

