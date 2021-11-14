FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.63 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.63 billion and $256.13 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003997 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,885,068 coins and its circulating supply is 120,014,732 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.