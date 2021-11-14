Function X Price Reaches $1.17 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Function X has a market cap of $477.76 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,409.58 or 0.99299610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.82 or 0.00591796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

