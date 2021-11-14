Function X Price Reaches $1.17 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Function X has a market cap of $477.76 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,409.58 or 0.99299610 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050405 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00037135 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003717 BTC.
- Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.82 or 0.00591796 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
