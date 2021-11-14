Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $408,474.72 and $360.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.