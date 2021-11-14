Fusion (FSN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.72 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $37.30 million and $1.72 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,121,363 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

