FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta Inc. Issued By William Blair (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of SOY opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$948.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$8.05 and a 52 week high of C$21.63.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.