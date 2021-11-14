FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Veracyte, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $48.15 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

