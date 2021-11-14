FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.46.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$89.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

