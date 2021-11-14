FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.96 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

