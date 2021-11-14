FY2021 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. Lowered by Cormark (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of kneat.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get kneat.com alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of kneat.com in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of kneat.com stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.49.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.