FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Increased by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 215.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

