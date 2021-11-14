FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Lowered by Analyst

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of TOST opened at $48.13 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

