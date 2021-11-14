FY2021 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reduced by Analyst

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($4.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

