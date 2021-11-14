FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE TCN opened at $14.41 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.