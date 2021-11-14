FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter.
NYSE TCN opened at $14.41 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
