FY2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Raised by Analyst

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.83). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

TPTX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

