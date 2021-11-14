FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.62). Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $315.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.47. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

