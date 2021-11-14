FY2021 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $30,314,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 11,486 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $245,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,302 shares of company stock worth $19,818,938 in the last ninety days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

