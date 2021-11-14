Gala (GALA) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Gala has a market cap of $649.70 million and $246.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00220906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

