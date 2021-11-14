Game.com Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $123,752.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

