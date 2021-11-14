GAMEE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. GAMEE has a market cap of $41.09 million and $2.81 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,924.88 or 1.00355287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,660.14 or 0.07093971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

