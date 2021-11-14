Gas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.90 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $86.75 million and $5.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00013429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

