GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $127,014.41 and $51.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.00 or 0.00420102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.