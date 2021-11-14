GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.