Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $1.80 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00002723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $420,795.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

