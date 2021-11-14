Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $187.10 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 188,456,484 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.