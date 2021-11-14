General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 962.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.