Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 305,984 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Full House Resorts worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $94,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

