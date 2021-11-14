Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,721 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 458,773 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 37.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $348.54 million, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

