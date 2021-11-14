Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $48,078,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $159,949,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

