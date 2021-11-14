Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

PRTK stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

